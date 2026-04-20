The Child Protection in Cyberspace Unit at the General Directorate of Anti-Corruption and Economic and Electronic Security revealed several statistical indicators and ongoing monitoring and follow-up efforts, noting that the total number of cases received from the beginning of 2026 to April 15 reached 113.

The unit explained that there has been noticeable diversity recently in the nature of these cases and the patterns of offences committed, reflecting the evolving methods of criminal activity in the digital environment and underscoring the importance of continuing to develop response mechanisms and enhance readiness to address such developments in accordance with the best security and legal practice.

The unit also noted that it continues to strengthen its preventive and awareness-raising role by intensifying targeted awareness campaigns, particularly in educational institutions, and by expanding its outreach efforts to raise community awareness of cyberspace risks and prevention measures.

It further highlighted the strengthening of cooperation and coordination frameworks with relevant entities and institutions at both the national and international levels. The unit also continues to prepare and implement an integrated action plan for 2026, focused on developing institutional capabilities, strengthening partnerships, and adopting best practices in child protection in cyberspace, in line with rapidly evolving challenges and to ensure the highest levels of protection for children online.