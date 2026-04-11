MANAMA: Mahmood Rafique, Editor: Abdullah bin Adel Fakhro, Minister of Industry and Commerce, on Sunday reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to supporting initiatives aims at advancing Bahrain’s financial sector competitiveness, reinforcing transparency, and contribute to the Kingdom’s broader economic development goals.

This came as the Minister received in his office Bahrain Bourse’s Chairman of Bahrain Bourse, Yusef Abdullah Al Yusef, and the Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Bourse, Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, in which the Minister praised the financial results of the Bourse.

The meeting further highlighted Bahrain Bourse’s continued progress in implementing strategic projects aimed at elevating market efficiency, investor confidence, and overall sustainability.

Minister of Industry and Commerce, the Minister mandated to carry out the responsibilities of shareholders as both parties reviewed Bahrain Bourse’s consolidated financial statements as of 31 December 2025. The Minister commended the positive financial results achieved, praising the ongoing efforts of Bahrain Bourse’s leadership and team in enhancing market performance and strengthening the capital market infrastructure.

He highlighted that these accomplishments reflect steady progress toward the objectives of Bahrain Bourse’s Capital Markets Development Plan 2026–2028‘Elevate’, which focuses on elevating the market and enhancing its overall competitiveness.