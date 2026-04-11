Manama: The General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force announced that through the unwavering vigilance of its personnel, the BDF’s air defence systems continue to successfully counter successive waves of the hostile terrorist Iranian aggression. Since the onset of hostilities, the BDF in an official statement said, the air defences have intercepted and destroyed 188 ballistic missiles and 466 drones targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The General Command expressed its pride in the exceptional combat readiness and vigilance demonstrated by BDF personnel, and commended their sustained operational effectiveness in defending the Kingdom. The performance of Bahrain’s forces continues to inspire confidence that the Kingdom’s skies remain secure.

The General Command urged all members of the public to exercise the utmost caution for their personal safety. Citizens and residents are advised to: Keep clear of affected areas and any suspicious objects; refrain from filming or photographing military operations or debris sites; avoid spreading unverified information; and consult only official and government media channels for updates, alerts, and advisories.

The General Command further emphasised that the use of ballistic missiles and drones to target civilian areas and private property constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter. These indiscriminate attacks represent a direct threat to regional peace and security.