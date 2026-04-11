Manama: Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company (GPIC) has been hit during ongoing Iranian attacks on the Kingdom’s vital installations. “GPIC’s number of its operational units were subject to an attack by Iranian drones, in the early hours of Sunday morning. The attack triggered fires across the affected units,” the company in a statement said.

“All fires have since been fully extinguished and the situation is now under control. No casualties have been reported. Damage assessment teams are on the ground to determine the full extent of the impact, the statement added.

Emergency response teams were deployed immediately, operating in close coordination with Civil Defence units and relevant government authorities to contain the incident and secure the facility. The safety of GPIC’s workforce remains its highest priority.”