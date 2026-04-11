SANABIS, Mahmood Rafique, Editor: The newly elected board of directors on Monday reiterated to implement the blueprint aimed at integrating and forging partnerships within the private sector to propel the development and growth of the national economy.

This came as Nabeel Kanoo has been elected Chairman, and Yusuf Salahuddin, 1st Vice Chairman, as well as Nawaf Al-Zayani 2nd Vice Chairman during the maiden meeting of the board of directors.

The Board of Directors of the Bahrain Chamber held its inaugural meeting at the BCCI premises in Sanabis for the 31st term, during which members endorsed Nabeel Khalid Kanoo as Chairman. “This reflects their confidence in his leadership vision and ability to guide the Chamber in line with the aspirations of the private sector,” the BCCI in a statement said.

During the session Yousef Salahuddin as First Vice Chairman and Nawaf Alzayani as Second Vice Chairman, alongside the appointment of Bob Thaker and Hasan Kaiksow to the Executive Committee. Ahmed AlSalom was elected Treasurer, with Khalid Juma as Vice Treasurer, as part of organizational procedures designed to strengthen institutional cohesion and support effective decision-making.

At the outset Yousef Salahuddin chaired the session as the most senior member. Following the completion of legal procedures, Nabeel Kanoo assumed the chairmanship, marking the beginning of a new phase of structured institutional work built on partnership and integration, focused on advancing the Chamber’s strategic objectives and reinforcing its role in supporting the national economy.

Chairman Nabeel Kanoo expressed his pride in the trust placed in him by the Board and the business sector, noting that it carries significant responsibility requiring diligent work while fully acknowledging the challenges facing the private sector.He expressed deep appreciation to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa for his ongoing support of the national economy and for strengthening the private sector’s role as a key partner in development, and to His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for advancing the economic framework and reinforcing public-private sector partnership.

He congratulated the Board members on their election, emphasizing that the upcoming phase requires collective work based on active partnership, with each member serving as a partner in decision-making and responsible for delivering results.

He outlined that the Chamber would operate this term according to a structured approach guided by clear priorities, aimed at enhancing its role as the representative of the private sector, strengthening its tools, and increasing its presence and influence in the business environment, building past achievements. Key priorities include enhancing direct communication with members, understanding their needs and challenges, and turning them into actionable initiatives, including support for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) through improved services and access to funding and growth opportunities.

He also stressed the importance of developing legislation and the business environment in cooperation with relevant authorities, to simplify procedures, improve service efficiency, enhance competitiveness, and develop all commercial markets in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

He emphasized the need to develop sectoral committees to better represent various economic sectors, improve the efficiency of the Chamber’s administrative apparatus, and rationalize expenditures to promote financial sustainability. The Chamber also aims to strengthen its regional and international presence and reinforce its role in social responsibility as a contributor to economic development.

He commended members’ participation in the electoral process under exceptional circumstances, appreciating the cooperation of government entities, including the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, led by Abdullah bin Adel Fakhro, and the Ministry of Interior, led by General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, in ensuring a smooth process.

He praised the efforts of the Election Committee, chaired by Abbas Radi, and the Appeals Committee, chaired by Counselor Musab Busaibeh, for maintaining the process with integrity and transparency, and expressed appreciation to the previous Board, chaired by Sameer Nass, for their work during the past term.

Kanoo vowed board will implement clear action plans for each priority, following a defined timeline, with periodic follow-up to ensure results are achieved.