Manama: Keeta rolled out a support initiative for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Bahrain, reinforcing its commitment to strengthening local business ecosystems and supporting its partners.

The initiative offers eligible SME partners, businesses operating up to five or fewer physical locations, a commission reduction over a 30-day period, from April 6 to May 5.

The move is designed to provide additional flexibility for SMB partners, helping them manage operations more effectively and maintain continuity while continuing to serve customers across the Kingdom. This initiative supports over 2,000 SMB brands on the platform, reflecting Keeta’s strong footprint within Bahrain’s local business community, the company in a statement said.

It added the initiative applies to both existing SMB partners and newly onboarded businesses during the program period, ensuring a consistent and inclusive approach.

“Small and medium-sized businesses are at the heart of everyday life, they shape communities, create jobs, and bring people together. At Keeta, we are committed to supporting our partners in meaningful ways, ensuring they have the flexibility and confidence to continue operating and serving their customers. Our focus remains on building a strong ecosystem for local businesses, and standing by them when it matters most,” Aiden Qiao, General Manager of Keeta Bahrain, said.

“By supporting smaller businesses on its platform, Keeta continues to enable local entrepreneurs and contribute to a more resilient and connected local economy.”