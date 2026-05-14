MANAMA: BBK achieved a record net profit attributable to the owners of the Bank of BD 26.1 million in Q1, 2026 compared to BD 21.1 million during the corresponding year, representing a growth of 23.7%. The basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to 14 fils compared to 12 fils during the same period last year.

Total comprehensive loss attributable to the owners of the Bank for the three months ending 31 March 2026 amounted to BD 19 million, compared to an income of BD 15.4 million for the same period of last year, due to the significant decrease in the valuation of investment securities, which was partially offset by the increase in net profit.

Total operating income increased by 24.6% during the quarter, amounting to BD 50.6 million compared to BD 40.6 million in the corresponding year. This growth was primarily driven by an increase in both core and non-core revenue streams, reflecting the Bank’s commitment to diversify income sources. Net interest and similar income increased by 10.8% to reach BD 31.8 million (Q1 2025: BD 28.7 million). This growth highlights the effectiveness of the Bank’s asset and liability management strategies and the expansion of the net loans and advances portfolio. In addition, net fees and commission registered a growth of 12.0% amounting to BD 5.6 million compared to BD 5.0 million during the same period last year. Investment and other income was higher by 91.3% to stand at BD 13.2 million (Q1 2025: BD 6.9 million), mainly due to an increase in the gain from sales of investment securities and other investment instruments. Furthermore, the share of profit from associates and joint ventures registered growth of 25.0% to BD 0.5 million compared to BD 0.4 million reported in the same period last year. The Bank’s continuous investment in its strategic initiatives and human capital led to an increase in total operating expenses to BD 20.8 million compared to BD 16.6 million during the same period of last year, representing an increase of 25.3%. Net provision requirements for the first quarter of the current year amounted to BD 3.7 million, compared to BD 3.2 million reported in the corresponding year, representing a 15.6% increase.

Total shareholders’ equity attributable to the owners of the Bank as of end of March 2026 stood at BD 586.0 million (31 December 2025: BD 657.5 million), a reduction of 10.9%, mainly due to the declaration of cash dividend during the first quarter of 2026 and unfavorable mark-to-market valuations of the investment securities.

Total assets as of the end of March 2026 reached BD 5,010.9 million compared to BD 4,974.3 million as of 31 December 2025, registering a marginal growth of 0.7%. Treasury bills increased by 31.0% to stand at BD 398.8 million (31 December 2025: BD 304.4 million) and investment securities increased by 1.8% to reach BD 1,212.3 million (31 December 2025: BD 1,190.9 million). On the other hand, cash and balances with central banks decreased by 3.2% to BD 568.0 million (31 December 2025: BD 586.6 million), whilst net loans and advances decreased by 2.0% to stand at BD 2,311.4 million (31 December 2025: BD 2,358.5 million). The bank continued to maintain a robust liquidity position that is mainly funded by customer deposits, which amounted to BD 2,789.9 million, a decrease of 2.2% compared to BD 2,853.5 million as of end of 31 December 2025.

“BBK has achieved remarkable results over the past year and in the first quarter of 2026, despite prevailing market challenges. This quarter marks a landmark achievement, delivering the highest net profit ever recorded in the Bank’s first‑quarter history. This is a testament to the meaningful progress made in strengthening BBK’s financial position and diversifying income streams. Such an accomplishment reflects the successful execution of our strategic priorities, the agility of our operations, and the dedication of our people. We extend our appreciation to our customers for their trust, to our employees for their commitment, to our management for their vision, and to our shareholders for their continued support. Looking ahead, the Board remains assured of the Bank’s ability to address future challenges, build upon its solid foundations, and deliver sustainable, long‑term growth for all stakeholders,” Tareq Jaleel AlSaffar, the Board Chairman, said.

“We remain steadfast in navigating an evolving economic landscape, while recognizing the promising opportunities ahead. Our strategic direction reinforces confidence in the Bank’s ability to generate consistent growth and deliver enduring value to all stakeholders. This commitment is reflected in reporting the highest first quarter net profit on record in the Bank’s history,” Yaser Alsharifi, BBK Group Chief Executive, added.

“In line with our steadfast commitment to prioritize Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives as a core pillar across the Bank’s operations, BBK has launched a comprehensive suite of sustainable finance products. This strategic initiative underscores BBK’s leadership in delivering innovative financing solutions and reaffirms its commitment to embedding sustainability across all banking operations. By supporting the transition to a greener economy and promoting responsible financial practices, this initiative aligns with the Kingdom of Bahrain’s national sustainability agenda and global ESG standards”.