MANAMA: GFH Bank on Thursday reported net profit attributable to shareholders to US35.11 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared to US$30.14 million in the same period last year, an increase of 16.5%.

“The increase was achieved despite the impact of regional developments and heightened market uncertainty during the period, which affected performance across several core business lines, particularly investment activity, transaction execution and the timing of income recognition,” the Ban, said, which announced its financial results for the first quarter period ending March, 31, 2026.

Earnings Per Share EPS) for the quarter was US Cents 1.01 compared with US Cents 0.85 in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 18.8% YoY. Total Comprehensive Income for the quarter stood at US$(8.58) million, compared with US$27.46 million in the same period of 2025, representing a decline of 131.2%. Total Income was US$150.99 million for the first quarter of the year compared with US$121.87 million in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 23.9%. Consolidated Net Profit for the first quarter attributable to shareholders was US$34.34 million compared with US$30.69 million in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 11.9%. In line with business growth total Expenses for the quarter were US$116.65 million compared with US$91.18 million in the prior-year period, an increase of 27.9%.

Total Equity attributable to shareholders was US$907.26 million at 31 March 2026 compared with US$1,020.77 million on 31 December 2025, a decrease of 11.1%, primarily due to dividend declaration for 2025. Total Assets were US$12.17 billion at 31 March 2026 compared with US$12.20 billion on 31 December 2025, a slight decrease of 0.3%.

GFH currently manages assets and funds valued at approximately US$24 billion, including a global investment portfolio spanning the GCC, the United States of America and Europe, across sectors including industrial and logistics, healthcare, education, technology, infrastructure and real estate.

Hisham Alrayes, GFH Bank CEO and Board Member, said that the Bank has started the financial year positively and reported healthy financials for the first quarter.

“GFH Bank reported a strong start to 2026, with net profit attributable to shareholders rising to US$35.11 million in the first quarter, compared with US$30.14 million in the same period last year, while Total Income increased to US$150.99 million from US$121.87 million. These results demonstrate the resilience of GFH’s platform and its ability to continue delivering growth despite the broader regional environment and the impact it has had on market sentiment and transaction activity.”

“Performance during the quarter was supported by solid contributions from the Bank’s core business lines. Wealth and Investment Management contributed US$82.51 million, reflecting strong activity and continued client demand, while credit and financing contributed US$39.97 million as a steady recurring income stream. Treasury and proprietary income remained an important contributor at US$28.51 million, with the portfolio managed prudently in line with prevailing market conditions.”

Looking ahead, he added, we remain focused on building on this momentum by further strengthening our integrated model, expanding client reach, advancing our digital capabilities and pursuing selective opportunities that align with our long-term growth and return objectives.