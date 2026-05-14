MANAMA: GFH Bank has reported strong results in the Q1 despite regional challenges, thanks to the well diversified portfolio of the bank.

This was stated by Abdulmohsen Rashed Al Rashed, the Chairman of the GFH Bank while commenting on the Q1 financials said that the Bank delivered a positive and resilient performance in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting the strength of its diversified business model, disciplined execution and ability to navigate a period marked by regional developments and heightened uncertainty across markets.

“Despite the effects such circumstances have had across sectors, the Bank continued to generate solid income and profitability, supported by the quality of its platform, the breadth of its activities and a continued focus on long-term value creation for shareholders. I would also reiterate that our transition to GFH Bank further reflects the continued evolution of our integrated banking and investment model,” he said.

“I take this chance to express, on behalf of GFH Bank, management and staff members, to appreciation and gratitude to the Wise Leadership, led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the continued guidance and close oversight of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, as well as the continued efforts of the Respected Government and the Central Bank of Bahrain in reinforcing confidence, stability and resilience across the Kingdom’s banking and financial sectors.”