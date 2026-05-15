MANAMA: BBK has achieved remarkable results over the past year and in the first quarter of 2026, despite prevailing market challenges.

This was stated by Tareq Jaleel AlSaffar, the Board Chairman, while commenting on the first quarter results announced by the bank on Thursday, saying this quarter marks a landmark achievement, delivering the highest net profit ever recorded in the Bank’s first‑quarter history.

“This is a testament to the meaningful progress made in strengthening BBK’s financial position and diversifying income streams. Such an accomplishment reflects the successful execution of our strategic priorities, the agility of our operations, and the dedication of our people. We extend our appreciation to our customers for their trust, to our employees for their commitment, to our management for their vision, and to our shareholders for their continued support. Looking ahead, the Board remains assured of the Bank’s ability to address future challenges, build upon its solid foundations, and deliver sustainable, long‑term growth for all stakeholders.”

BBK achieved a record net profit attributable to the owners of the Bank of BD 26.1 million in Q1, 2026 compared to BD 21.1 million during the corresponding year, representing a growth of 23.7%. The basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to 14 fils compared to 12 fils during the same period last year.

“We remain steadfast in navigating an evolving economic landscape, while recognizing the promising opportunities ahead. Our strategic direction reinforces confidence in the Bank’s ability to generate consistent growth and deliver enduring value to all stakeholders. This commitment is reflected in reporting the highest first quarter net profit on record in the Bank’s history,” Yaser Alsharifi, BBK Group Chief Executive, added.

“In line with our steadfast commitment to prioritize Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives as a core pillar across the Bank’s operations, BBK has launched a comprehensive suite of sustainable finance products. This strategic initiative underscores BBK’s leadership in delivering innovative financing solutions and reaffirms its commitment to embedding sustainability across all banking operations. By supporting the transition to a greener economy and promoting responsible financial practices, this initiative aligns with the Kingdom of Bahrain’s national sustainability agenda and global ESG standards”.