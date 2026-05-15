MANAMA: National Bank of Bahrain’s (NBB) financial performance in Q1 2026 was underpinned by balance sheet expansion across all three core markets of Bahrain, UAE and Saudi Arabia, with total assets growing by 5% relative to year-end levels.

This was stated by Usman Ahmed, Group Chief Executive Officer, NBB, while commenting on the first quarter results saying that loans and advances increased by 5% and customer deposits rose by 7%, reflecting continued growth across our core banking and client-facing activities and being the main driver of the 6% growth in net interest income.

“Throughout the recent regional conflict, our teams swiftly activated business continuity protocols across our branches and digital infrastructure and served clients with incredible national pride and dedication, ensuring our clients experienced no disruption to essential banking services.”

“The decisiveness through which the government of Bahrain directed response measures during this period enabled institutions across the Kingdom to operate effectively. In Q1, 2026, we also revamped our digital banking application with refreshed user experience and new features. We also enhanced our corporate proposition across Wealth Management, Private Banking, Fintech Partnerships, and Digital Asset services, while launching escrow account services in the United Arab Emirates and capturing emerging opportunities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Additionally, NBB continued its drive to groom and promote local talent, further reinforcing the professional pipeline that will drive our growth in the years ahead. In parallel, we have continued to embed ESG practices across our organisation, with targeted initiatives to manage our environmental impact. Looking ahead, we remain focused on continuing our journey to bring the very best of global and local banking products and services, being a trusted partner for our customers, and executing our strategic priorities to deliver sustained progress across NBB Group.