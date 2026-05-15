The Interior Ministry announced that the Air Ports Customs Directorate of Customs Affairs foiled an attempt to smuggle 168 capsules containing a substance suspected to be narcotics through Bahrain International Airport.

It said a customs officer became suspicious of two female travellers, who were referred for body-scanning. The examination resulted in the discovery of 100 capsules in the possession of the first traveller and 68 capsules in the possession of the second traveller, containing a substance suspected to be narcotics concealed inside their bodies.

The seized items were handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Directorate to complete the necessary legal procedures.