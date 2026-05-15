MANAMA: Mahmood Rafique, Editor: The Kingdom of Bahrain continues to invest in digital infrastructure and advanced telecommunications networks to support the digital economy, innovation and entrepreneurship, while strengthening its position as a regional hub for digital connectivity and international communications through support for modern technologies, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

Dr. Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications, attended the local European Union Presidency meeting hosted by the Embassy of the Republic of Cyprus in the Kingdom of Bahrain as part of Cyprus’ presidency of the Council of the EU. The meeting was held at the InterContinental Hotel in Manama.

The Kingdom, he added, remains committed to implementing ambitious plans to develop infrastructure, enhance competitiveness and attract high-quality investments, reinforcing international confidence in the Kingdom’s economic environment.

Dr. Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed delivered the keynote address, affirming that Bahrain, under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, continues to advance its development programmes and strengthen its economic and strategic partnerships.

He emphasised that Bahrain continues to implement comprehensive development plans that strengthen its position as a regional hub for transportation, telecommunications, logistics and the digital economy. He highlighted the Kingdom’s success in attracting international companies to establish regional operations at Bahrain International Airport, alongside continued port development and expanded logistics capabilities to enhance Bahrain’s role as a regional trade and transport hub.

Dr. Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed also reviewed efforts to develop the land transport sector through public transport projects, road network expansion and the adoption of clean energy technologies and smart solutions to support a sustainable and efficient transport system.

He also highlighted support for regional connectivity projects, particularly the Gulf Cooperation Council railway project, to strengthen economic integration and regional trade and transport.

Andreas Iliades, Ambassador of Cyprus to Bahrain, commended the longstanding relations between Bahrain and EU countries and emphasised the importance of strengthening cooperation in transportation, telecommunications, logistics, the digital economy and sustainability, highlighting Bahrain’s advanced investment environment and strategic location.

The meeting also included discussions between the transportation minister and resident and non-resident EU ambassadors on Bahrain’s development projects in the maritime, aviation, land transport and telecommunications sectors, as well as opportunities for cooperation and exchange of expertise in maritime security, infrastructure, innovation, sustainability and digital transformation.