MANAMA: Shaikh Ahmed bin Isa bin Duaij Al Khalifa, Assistant Undersecretary for Telecommunications at the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications, received Eric Lee, General Manager of Huawei Bahrain.

Shaikh Ahmed bin Isa emphasised the importance of the private sector’s role in supporting the development of the telecommunications sector and digital infrastructure through the adoption of modern technologies and innovative solutions that keep pace with rapid digital transformation. He said this contributes to improving the efficiency of digital services, supporting development efforts and strengthening Bahrain’s competitiveness as a regional hub for technology and innovation.