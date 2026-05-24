Manama: Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), the leading provider of innovative Islamic financial solutions for simplifying money matters in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced the availability of new banknotes in celebration of the upcoming Eid Al-Adha holiday.

The new BHD 1 and BHD 5 notes will be available exclusively to BisB customers for two days only through eight ATMs located across four financial malls (Riffa Innovation hub, Budaiya Financial Mall, Hamad Town Financial Mall and Arad Financial mall). ensuring convenient accessibility from key locations in Bahrain. The Bank’s customer service teams will also continue to provide new banknote disbursement services at branches during regular working hours.

This initiative reflects BisB’s ongoing efforts to provide banking services that support customer convenience and respond to seasonal requirements, particularly during special occasions that witness increased demand for new banknotes. BisB noted that quantities will be limited and disbursed on a first-come, first-served basis.

For further information on participating branches, financial malls and ATMs, customers may visit www.bisb.com or follow BisB’s official social media accounts.