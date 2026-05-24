West Riffa, Bahrain: Um Nasser Finland Preschool celebrated the graduation of its first KG2 class during a special ceremony held on Thursday, 21st May 2026, at the preschool campus in West Riffa, marking an important milestone in the preschool’s journey following the successful completion of its inaugural academic year. The ceremony brought together families and educators to celebrate the children’s achievements through performances and certificate presentations.

Owned by S Eleven Educational, a leading investment company dedicated to the development of innovative educational projects in Bahrain, and operated by EduCluster Finland, the Preschool delivers the Finnish Early Childhood Education and Care (ECEC) approach, which emphasizes child-centred and play-based learning, wellbeing, creativity, and holistic child development within a modern and nurturing educational environment.

“This milestone represents an important step in our vision to introduce high-quality international education models that contribute to the development of Bahrain’s educational ecosystem. Through our partnership with EduCluster Finland we aim to provide a progressive learning environment that focuses on creativity, wellbeing, future skills, and holistic child development from the early years,” Dr. Abdulla Bader AlSada, General Manager of S Eleven Educational, stated: Dr. Abdulla Bader AlSada, General Manager of S Eleven Educational, said.

“The graduation of the first cohort of preschool children represents a beautiful achievement and reflects the joint efforts of the institution, parents, and all those involved in laying a strong educational foundation that contributes to nurturing children’s growth and shaping their future. This achievement also reflects the significant impact of the strategic partnership and the continuous support from the relevant entities, including the Economic Development Board, the Ministry of Education, and the Education and Training Quality Authority.”

“Our first graduating KG2 class holds a very special place in our school,” said Leena Merikallio, Principal of Um Nasser Finland Preschool. “We opened our doors a year ago and we have seen the children develop into confident, curious, and independent learners. Their progress reflects the core values of Finnish early childhood education – learning through play, exploration, collaboration, and joy. We are proud to support the children of Bahrain by nurturing lifelong learners through a modern, child-centred approach to early learning.”

It is worth noting that the preshool has now opened its doors to receive enrollment applications for the upcoming academic year, amid strong interest from parents seeking a world-class educational experience that ensures a bright future.