UAE, Dubai: A new institutional tokenization platform developed by the DIFC-based regulated fiduciary and fund services business, Cavenwell Group has officially launched from the UAE, positioning Dubai and Abu Dhabi at the centre of the next phase of global capital markets infrastructure.

Cavenwell Group, which holds more than $7 billion USD in assets under administration and is operational across the Middle East, USA, and Europe developed Assetize to provide fund managers, sponsors and asset originators with a single integrated route to launch compliant tokenized investment products.

The launch comes as institutional interest in tokenized finance accelerates globally, with major financial institutions increasingly exploring blockchain-based infrastructure for funds, securities and real-world assets. The UAE has emerged as one of the most active jurisdictions globally for regulated digital asset innovation, supported by forward-looking regulatory frameworks in both DIFC and ADGM.

Assetize is designed to remove one of the biggest operational barriers facing institutional tokenization: fragmentation. Historically, bringing a tokenized investment structure to market required sponsors to coordinate multiple disconnected providers across legal structuring, administration, custody, transfer agency and on-chain execution. This fragmented process typically results in long timelines, duplicated processes and operational complexity.

“Capital markets are moving on chain. Tokenisation is the next chassis, but the institutional bar isn’t moving. Sponsors still need regulatory compliant structures, professional administration and proper governance. What’s been missing is integration: an end-to-end path from idea to investment, without stitching together six unconnected providers across a fragmented process. Assetize is that path. Whether the underlying is an aircraft, a portfolio of listed equities, a managed digital asset strategy, fund interests, a company’s shares, a structured product or a single tokenized real-world asset, we can take it to market in weeks, in a compliant structure, with one team accountable from concept to capital,” Andrew Horbury, CEO of Cavenwell Group and Founder of Assetize, said.