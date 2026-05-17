MANAMA: Professor Malcolm Macdonald FRAeS assumes the Presidency of the Royal Aeronautical Society, the oldest aeronautical society in the world and the only professional body dedicated to the entire aerospace community. He will be taking up the post of President following the formal announcement at the Society’s AGM this month.

Professor Macdonald is a space expert, he is Director of the Applied Space Technology Laboratory at the University of Strathclyde, and a Visiting Professor at the Centre for Space Research (C-Space), University College Dublin. He is also Chair of the Space Technology Advisory Committee of the UK Space Agency and a Director of Weather Stream Inc.

The President of the Society provides leadership of the Council and of the Society in pursuit of its objectives and has a pivotal role upholding the values and reputation. The President is also instrumental in influencing the global standing of the Society in furthering the advancement of aeronautical art, science and engineering.

Professor Macdonald FRAeS President, Royal Aeronautical Society said: “The Society has been at the forefront of aerospace developments from before humans undertook powered flight and is today driving forward the transformation of the entire sector. I’m honoured to be joining a long history of Presidents, and for the opportunity to support and to advocate for the whole of the aerospace sector.”

“Space is a vital part of our work at the Royal Aeronautical Society, and we are delighted to welcome Malcolm to his year as President of the Society. Malcolm will join an illustrious group of space experts to have held the role, and we are looking forward to what he will bring to the Society during an exciting time for the space sector both in the UK and internationally” David Edwards FRAeS, Chief Executive, Royal Aeronautical Society, said.