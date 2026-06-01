MANAMA: Al Baraka Group announced its Sponsorship as a Global Partner for the 3rd Global Islamic Economy Summit in Istanbul, which will be held under the theme: “Capital in the Islamic Economy: Structuring Wealth for Sustainable Development”, from 3rd to 6th June 2026 at the Istanbul Financial Center in the Republic of Türkiye.

This sponsorship comes as an extension of the Group’s role for nearly five decades in supporting and advancing the global Islamic economy, ecosystem, and in strengthening the position of Islamic Banking as a model that combines economic efficiency with sustainable development.

The Summit will witness broad participation from government leaders, central bank governors, international financial institutions, leading economists, and decision-makers.

The Summit’s program includes strategic sessions and specialized workshops discussing the future of the Islamic economy and capital, in addition to the “Islamic Banking CEOs Panel Discussion”, and a high-level “Central Banks and Ministers Level Panel” on re-engineering capital flows and enhancing economic integration. The agenda also features specialized sessions on sustainability, fintech innovation, and artificial intelligence, as well as the signing of several strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs).

“Our sponsorship of this Summit stems from Al Baraka Group’s firm commitment to supporting the advancement of the global Islamic economy and strengthening its role as a key driver for achieving sustainable development and financial inclusion,” Houssem Ben Haj Amor, Board Member and Group Chief Executive Officer, said.

He said that the Summit represents an important global platform for enhancing dialogue and cooperation among financial institutions, regulatory authorities, and academic circles, thereby contributing to the development of a more sustainable economic ecosystem that remains closely linked to the real economy.