MANAMA: The Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities organised a night of folk arts at the Cultural Hall. The event featured Dar Al Budaiya Al Janoubiya Band, which presented a selection of traditional songs and performances showcasing Bahrain’s heritage.

The evening was held in conjunction with Eid Al Adha and attracted a large audience. Attendees welcomed the opportunity to enjoy some of Bahrain’s most celebrated traditional songs, characterised by distinctive melodies and rhythms that reflect the Kingdom’s maritime, social, and cultural history.