Manama: Bahrain Development Bank (BDB) the leading bank supporting small and medium-sized enterprises in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced a sponsorship agreement with Kuwait Finance House-Bahrain (KFH-Bahrain) to support the Farmers Market in Hoorat A’ali. Under the partnership, KFH-Bahrain will contribute to funding new initiatives designed to ensure the long-term viability and growth of the market.

The Farmers Market serves as an integrated platform for Bahraini agricultural producers to sell their fresh, organic, and locally grown produce. By creating a competitive space where national products can be measured against high-quality international alternatives, the market plays a meaningful role in advancing food security by spotlighting the calibre of Bahraini agricultural output, thereby opening opportunities for the export and promotion of homegrown offerings.

“We welcome KFH-Bahrain’s cooperation in supporting the Farmers Market, as well as its part in advancing Bahrain’s food security objectives. At BDB, we recognise the importance of sustainable governance practices and meaningful community investments, which continue to guide our institutional partnerships. Through such collaborations, we aim to create further opportunities to support Bahraini farmers and continue contributing to the Kingdom’s broader economic development,” Yaser Ismaeel Mudhafar, Chief Financial Officer of BDB, said, Yaser Ismaeel Mudhafar, Chief Financial Officer of BDB, said.

“We are proud to continue our strategic partnership with BDB through the sponsorship of the Farmers Market. This step reflects KFH-Bahrain’s commitment to supporting national initiatives that advance sustainability, strengthen food security, and empower Bahraini farmers, all of which positively impact our community as well as the national economy,” Mohammed Abusaqer, Head of Corporate Communications at Kuwait Finance House-Bahrain, said.

“This partnership aligns with our mandate towards social stewardship, sustainability standards, and ESG principles. We hold firm to the belief that supporting local production and backing national initiatives with lasting developmental value are central to responsible institutional conduct. We reaffirm our dedication to helping enhance the resilience of our agricultural sector, while raising the competitiveness of Bahraini products on the wider stage.”