Manama: The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) acted as Joint Lead Manager and Bookrunner in the Kingdom’s successful USD 1 billion 10-year international bond issuance. The Bank’s involvement reinforces its role and contribution as a trusted financial partner in the country’s most strategically important capital markets transactions over the years.

Despite ongoing volatility in global financial markets, the issuance was successfully priced at a final yield of 7.125%, tightening from initial price guidance of 7.50% on the back of a robust orderbook that peaked over USD 3.2 billion; representing a strong outcome in the context of prevailing market conditions and marking another landmark transaction by the Kingdom. The offering attracted strong engagement from the investment community, underscoring sustained confidence in Bahrain’s economic outlook and resilience.

“Through this US$ 1 billion issue, Bahrain has led the re-opening of international debt markets since the start of the regional conflict. The strong oversubscription achieved against an unprecedented market backdrop demonstrates the continued confidence of global and regional investors in Bahrain’s medium-long term economic vision and policies. NBB is proud to have played a leading role in the transaction,” Usman Ahmed, Group Chief Executive Officer of NBB, said.

“NBB’s appointment on this transaction underscores our expertise in executing sophisticated capital markets mandates, as well as our strong track record in supporting the Kingdom across complex and strategically significant funding initiatives. The successful pricing of the bond reflects Bahrain’s established credibility among global investors, underpinned by the Kingdom’s effective leadership, policy direction, financial system, and economic management. It also highlights the strength of the longstanding relationships Bahrain has built with the international investment community,” Husain Almohri, Group Chief Executive – Markets & Client Solutions at NBB, added.

The Bank remains committed to leveraging its capabilities across debt capital markets, advisory, and investment banking services to support the Kingdom’s strategic priorities and facilitate access to global investment opportunities that contribute to sustainable economic growth.