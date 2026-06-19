Manama: Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain (KFH) has handed over the second three BMW X6 cars as part of its Personal Finance Campaign. The presentation ceremony was held at Marassi Galleria and was attended by bank officials and visitors.

The car was presented to the winner, Shereen Abduljalil Abdulnabi following an innovative interactive unveiling experience adding an element of excitement. The car was then revealed to the audience through an interactive mechanism that allowed visitors to participate in the unveiling to showcase the prize.

This campaign reflects KFH – Bahrain’s established approach of providing value-added banking offers that combine competitive financing advantages with valuable prizes. This empowers customers to achieve their financial goals and benefit from Shari’a-compliant solutions, supported by a comprehensive banking service focused on innovation, excellence, and accessibility.

“This Personal Finance Campaign reflects our ongoing commitment to providing financing options that meet our customers’ needs and offer them added value beyond traditional banking services. Through this campaign, we were keen to combine competitive financing benefits and the opportunity to win exceptional prizes, enhancing the customer experience and rewarding their continued trust in KFH – Bahrain,” Mohamed Zakout, Deputy Group CEO of Retail Banking at KFH – Bahrain, said.

“We are delighted to deliver the second car in this campaign today, which reflects its success and the positive response it has received since its launch. We have ensured that the car unveiling event was a unique and interactive experience that reflects the spirit of innovation embraced in all our marketing initiatives and customer engagement.”

“Customers still could enter the final draw and win the third BMW X6 by applying before the 10th of July to take advantage of our personal finance offers. Our team will be at Marassi Galleria throughout the weekend to answer your questions and provide exclusive offers through our stand, including reduced annual profit rates, waived application fees, and chances to win cashback prizes.”