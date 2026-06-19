Ma’ameer, Kingdom of Bahrain: Zayani Motors, the authorised distributor of Maximal Forklifts in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has won the 2026 Rising Star Award. The award was presented during a ceremony held in China last May, in recognition of the company’s growing performance and commitment to strengthening the presence of the Maximal brand in the Bahraini market.

This recognition reflects Zayani Motors’ commitment to providing reliable and highly efficient solutions in the commercial vehicles and material handling equipment sector, in line with the needs of companies operating across logistics, warehousing, distribution, manufacturing, retail and ports. The award also affirms customers’ growing confidence in Zayani Motors’ ability to provide products and services that support the efficiency of companies’ daily operations.

The Rising Star Award honours distributors and partners that achieve promising growth and an increasingly strong presence in their markets, in addition to contributing to strengthening the position of the Maximal brand and supporting its customer network. This win highlights the strength of the partnership between Zayani Motors and Maximal, as well as their joint efforts to provide practical solutions that meet the requirements of the local market.

Maximal offers a wide range of forklifts and material handling equipment, including diesel-powered forklifts, electric forklifts with lead-acid and lithium batteries, and heavy-duty forklifts, as well as rough-terrain forklifts, port equipment, warehouse forklifts and pallet handling equipment. These products serve various sectors that require reliable and safe solutions for daily operations and enhance supply chain efficiency.

“We are proud that Zayani Motors has received the Rising Star Award for Maximal Forklifts, which represents important recognition of the efforts of our team and the trust of our customers and partners. This achievement reflects our continued commitment to providing practical and reliable commercial solutions that contribute to supporting the growth of companies in the Kingdom of Bahrain,” Rizwan Tareq, General Manager of Zayani Motors, said.

“The logistics and commercial vehicles sector is witnessing rapid development, and companies today are seeking solutions that combine performance, reliability and effective support services. Through our partnership with Maximal, we continue to strengthen our capabilities to meet customers’ needs and provide equipment that contributes to improving productivity, reducing downtime and supporting business continuity across various sectors.

“This achievement reaffirms Zayani Motors’ growing position in the commercial vehicles and business equipment sector, building on its long-standing experience in the automotive industry and its commitment to providing integrated services that include sales, consultancy and after-sales support. The company continues to support businesses and institutions in Bahrain with reliable solutions that help them develop their operations and achieve higher levels of operational efficiency.