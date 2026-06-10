MANAMA, Mahmood Rafique, Editor: Chief of Police, Lt-General Tariq Al Hassan, received Captain Abdulaziz Bassem Al Hamar in the presence of Deputy Chief of Police, Major-General Shaikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, on the occasion of obtaining a master’s degree in public administration with distinction from the John F. Kennedy School at Harvard University in the United States.

During the meeting, the Chief congratulated the officer on this outstanding academic achievement, praising his academic excellence, which reflects the keenness of Interior Ministry personnel to continue their educational attainment and acquire specialised knowledge and expertise that contribute to developing performance and enhancing professional efficiency.

He affirmed that the Interior Ministry gives great importance to qualifying its national cadres and supporting them through continuing education and training, thereby enhancing their ability to perform their duties and responsibilities efficiently and competently. The Chief wished him continued success in his academic and professional career.