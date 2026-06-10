His Highness Southern Governor Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, reiterated his dedication to a successful Ashoora season, by security and stability, embodying Bahrain’s reflection of coexistence and tolerance. He lauded the annual assembly convened by His Excellency Interior Minister General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, with the heads and officials of the community centres (Maatams), underscoring communal collaboration, civil tranquility, and social cohesion, culminating in a safe observance that adheres to all public safety protocols.

This came during a meeting between HH the Southern Governor and a number of heads and officials of Maatams in the governorate, in the presence of officials.

He stressed the governorate’s role in coordinating with the heads of Maatams and ensuring the provision of necessary security and organisational services and requirements. He also highlighted the role of all relevant authorities in implementing community partnership to ensure the success of the Ashoora season.

They appreciated HH the Southern Governor, praising his keenness to communicate and enhance aspects of cooperation and coordination.