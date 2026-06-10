MANAMA, Mahmood Rafique, Editor: As part of ongoing efforts to enhance digital transformation and improve the level of services provided to the public, the Criminal Information Directorate at the General Directorate of Criminal Investigation and Forensic Science announced the facilitation of procedures for graduating students to obtain Good Conduct Certificates.

In this regard, the Director explained that graduating students can apply for a Good Conduct Certificate through the eGovernment Portal, bahrain.bh, where they will be directed to security centres for fingerprinting.

He added that a dedicated office has been allocated to obtain the certificate for applications submitted in person at the Customer Service Centre in the Southern Governorate, located at the General Directorate of Traffic building, to ensure that procedures are completed smoothly and quickly.

For enquiries and follow-up on application status, the Remote Customer Service Centre can be contacted on 17872373. Suggestions and complaints can be submitted via the National Suggestions and Complaints System, Tawasul.