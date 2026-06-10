Undersecretary for Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs (NPRA), Shaikh Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa, received Ambassador of Bangladesh to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Mohammed Hasan Rais Sarower.

During the meeting, NPRA Undersecretary welcomed the envoy, praising the development and cooperation witnessed in the bilateral relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and Bangladesh.

He affirmed the importance of enhancing coordination and joint cooperation to achieve the mutual interests of the two friendly countries. The meeting also reviewed several topics of common interest and ways to support and develop them.

For his part, the envoy expressed sincere thanks and appreciation to the NPRA Undersecretary for the warm reception. He valued the distinguished relations between the two friendly countries and affirmed Bangladesh’s keenness to continue enhancing and developing bilateral cooperation across various fields in support of common interests.