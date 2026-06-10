MANAMA, Mahmood Rafique: His Excellency Capital Governor Shaikh Khalid bin Humood bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, chaired a meeting of the governorate’s security committee to review security, organisational, and service preparations for the Ashoora season. The representatives from the security directorates of the Ministry of Interior and other related entities were present.

HE the Capital Governor noted that the Ashoora season is supported by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, reflecting the Kingdom’s commitment to religious freedoms, coexistence, and tolerance. He also praised the government’s support, led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and the Prime Minister, ensuring a safe and organised season.

HE the Capital Governor commended His Excellency Interior Minister General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, for his personal oversight and his commitment to the annual meeting with heads and officials of community centres (Maatams). He underscored the need to preserve the religion and cultures, free from political exploitation. He also stressed the importance of continued coordination among all entities to enhance services and organisations, grounded in national awareness and constructive cooperation.

The Security Committee reviewed the proposed field plans and service measures for the season, intended to foster an appropriate environment for the observance, safeguard the attendees, and facilitate orderly traffic flow in busy zones.

HE the Capital Governor, alongside its members, conducted an inspection in Manama. They assessed the season’s procession routes and evaluated security, organisational and service preparedness, ensuring that prior recommendations had been implemented by relevant authorities to optimise arrangements and deliver the highest standards of safety for the Ashoora season.