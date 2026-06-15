MANAMA: Mahmood Rafique, Editor: The Coast Guard announced a change to the work area of the 3D marine survey project carried out by Bapco Energies in the territorial waters of the Kingdom of Bahrain, starting tomorrow, Tuesday, 16 June 2026, for two months, in accordance with the area specified on the attached map.

The Coast Guard stressed the need for all seagoers, including fishermen, boat owners and jet ski users, to comply with the issued guidelines and instructions, maintain a safe speed when sailing near the work area, and avoid approaching it to ensure their safety and the smooth implementation of the project.