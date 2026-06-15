MANAMA: Mahmood Rafique, Editor: His Excellency Minister of Interior General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa received the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the United States of America, Shaikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Khalifa.

HE the Interior Minister welcomed the envoy, commending his role in enhancing cooperation and providing the best services to Bahraini nationals in the United States.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed security cooperation programmes between the two countries and discussed opening new prospects in the coming phase as part of efforts to further strengthen bilateral relations.

The Bahraini Ambassador to the United States expressed his thanks and appreciation to HE the Interior Minister for his constant communication and keenness to further develop joint cooperation.