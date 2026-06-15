MANAMA: Mahmood Rafique, Editor: His Excellency Interior Minister General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa received the Chairman of Zayani Investments Group, Zayed Rashid Al Zayani, and the Managing Director of First Motors, the representative of Genesis in Bahrain, Rashid Zayed Al Zayani, in the presence of the Chief of Police, Lt-General Tariq Al Hassan.

At the beginning of the meeting, HE the Interior Minister praised the contributions of Genesis Middle East and Africa, represented by First Motors, and its commitment to innovation and sustainability in serving communities by providing advanced mobility solutions that offer the required support during emergencies.

He noted that this represents the spirit of solidarity and support for efforts to maintain public safety and enhance civil protection procedures. He also highlighted that the company’s environmentally friendly products and community initiatives represent a model of effective partnership and cooperation that contributes to achieving sustainable development and promoting the values of community solidarity.

HE the Interior Minister expressed thanks and appreciation to Genesis for providing eight GV60 electric vehicles that serve as an additional power source, as part of developing the first responder service at the National Ambulance Centre and enhancing its effectiveness. This helps ensure the continued operation of devices and equipment during emergencies and helps provide the best services to citizens and residents.

For his part, Rashid Zayed Al Zayani expressed his thanks and appreciation to HE the Interior Minister for his continued communication and keenness to serve the nation and its citizens. He affirmed that the group’s contribution is in appreciation of the role of the Bahrain Police in maintaining security and public safety, and reflects its firm commitment to innovation, sustainability, and community service.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Undersecretary for Administrative Affairs, Shaikh Salman bin Rashid Al Khalifa.