MANAMA: Mahmood Rafique, Editor: His Highness Southern Governor, Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali Al Khalifa, conducted a field visit to inspect the Avenue 96 development project in the Southern Governorate. The visit was held in the presence of the various officials.

HH the Southern Governor affirmed that the service and development projects witnessed by the Southern Governorate reflect the vision of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and come in implementation of the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to provide and develop all basic services, contributing to supporting the comprehensive development and improving the quality of life for all.

HH the Southern Governor highlighted the governorate’s keenness to follow up on the needs of citizens in cooperation with the relevant authorities, through enhancing field communication across all areas to inspect residents’ needs and listen to their suggestions and requirements.

He noted that field communication is a key pillar of the governorate’s work, as it enables direct follow-up on citizens’ needs and assessment of the quality and level of services provided to them.

During the inspection visit, he was briefed on the planned phases of the Avenue 96 development project, which comes in response to the needs of citizens and residents.

He stressed the importance of achieving the highest quality standards in various public services related to roads and infrastructure projects, through continuous follow-up on work progress in cooperation and coordination with the Ministry of Works, reflecting comprehensive and sustainable development in the services provided to citizens and residents across the governorate.