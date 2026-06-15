MUHARRAQ: Mahmood Rafique, Editor: Heads of Community Centres (Maatams) and processions in Muharraq Governorate extended sincere thanks and loyalty to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, praising the royal care and continuous government support that ensure the success of all religious occasions and the provision of all their requirements.

This came during a coordination meeting held by Muharraq Governor, Salman bin Isa Bin Hindi Al Mannai, in the presence of Deputy Governor, Brigadier Jassim bin Mohammed Al Ghatam, Director-General of the Governorate Police Directorate, Brigadier Sultan bin Ahmed Al Kaabi, along with representatives of the General Directorate of Traffic, the General Directorate of Civil Defence, Muharraq Municipality, the Jaffari Endowments Directorate, and the Electricity and Water Authority.

During the meeting, those in charge of Maatams and processions expressed their deep appreciation to His Excellency Interior Minister General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, valuing his instructions to security authorities to provide the highest levels of support and organisation and to utilise all capabilities to preserve the security and safety of participants and ensure the success of the Ashoora season.

For his part, the Muharraq Governor affirmed that the governorate has always embodied the finest model of coexistence and national cohesion under the wise leadership. He praised the spirit of cooperation and coordination among the relevant authorities and the heads of Maatams and processions, which contributed to providing an organised, healthy and safe environment for all.