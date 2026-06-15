MANAMA: Mahmood Rafique, Editor: Chief of Police and Chairman of the Royal Academy of Police (RAP) Scientific Council, Lt-General Tariq Al Hassan, chaired the RAP Scientific Council meeting, in the presence of Deputy Chief of Police, Major-General Shaikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, Royal Academy of Police Commandant, Major-General Fawaz Hassan Al Hassan, and a number of council members.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Chief welcomed the attendees, highlighting RAP’s important role in strengthening the security work system through its educational and training programmes. He stressed the need to focus on the quality of educational and training outputs across various directorates, in line with the requirements of modern security work.

The Chief of Police affirmed that developing academic and training programmes is a key in preparing qualified security cadres equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to keep pace with rapid security developments and challenges. He also highlighted the importance of leveraging modern technologies and best educational practices to enhance institutional performance and efficiency and achieve the desired goals.

During the meeting, the latest developments in the doctoral programmes were discussed, and relevant recommendations were reviewed. The council also discussed the challenges of implementing the distance learning system at the academy and reviewed proposals and recommendations to develop and enhance its efficiency.

The council also discussed the graduation of the 14th batch of officers from the diploma programme and reviewed a briefing on the key activities and events undertaken by the Royal Academy of Police from 14 January to 30 April 2026.

The meeting concluded with a discussion of several recommendations related to the agenda items, aimed at developing the academy’s educational and training processes and improving its outputs.