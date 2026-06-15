SHARM EL-SHAIKH, EGYPT: Mahmood Rafique, Editor: Interior Ministry Tennis Standing Committee Chairman, Shaikh Khalid bin Rashid Al Khalifa, extended sincere congratulations and best wishes to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, on the outstanding achievement of the Interior Ministry tennis team in the 6th Arab Veterans Tennis Championship.

He affirmed that Bahraini sports’ continued successes reflect the comprehensive national vision and the unlimited support extended to the sports movement in the Kingdom.

He also expressed sincere congratulations and appreciation to His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, and His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Supreme Council for Youth and Sports First Deputy Chairman, General Sports Authority Chairman and Bahrain Olympic Committee President.

He praised their pioneering efforts, which have helped consolidate the Kingdom of Bahrain’s position as an advanced sports destination with an active presence at various regional and international events.

He highlighted the supportive role of His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Minister of the Prime Minister’s Court, in empowering national competencies and Bahraini youth, and in supporting initiatives that contribute to building generations capable of continuing national achievements across various sectors, including the sports sector, as well as his unlimited support for tennis.

He also extended sincere congratulations to His Excellency Interior Minister, General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, affirming that the honourable results were achieved thanks to his continuous support and great interest in sports programmes and national cadres, as well as his keenness to provide the right environment for excellence, creativity and achievements.

This came on the occasion of the Interior Ministry tennis team winning nine awards and advanced positions in the 6th Arab Veterans Tennis Championship, held in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, from 7 to 12 June 2026, with the participation of more than 56 male and female players representing 11 Arab countries, amid high technical levels and strong competition among elite tennis players in the Arab world.

He affirmed that these outstanding results reflect the efforts of the Interior Ministry Tennis Standing Committee to develop the sport and refine national talent through specialised preparation and training programmes aimed at improving players’ technical levels and enhancing their ability to compete and achieve honourable results in the name of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The team won four first-place titles, with Captain Ibrahim Sami winning the men’s singles title, while Major Reem Al Hashemi won the women’s singles title. The duo of Lieutenant-Colonel Fatima Al Zubi and Major Reem Al Hashemi also won first place in the women’s doubles, while Captain Ibrahim Sami and Major Reem Al Hashemi won first place in the mixed doubles.

The team also added two runner-up positions to its record, with Lieutenant-Colonel Fatima Al Zubi finishing second in the women’s singles and second in the mixed doubles. Major Mohammed Janahi won third place in the men’s singles, while the duo of Major Mohammed Janahi and Captain Ibrahim Sami finished third in the men’s doubles.

Major Reem Al Hashemi concluded her exceptional participation by winning the Best Female Player award in the championship, following her outstanding performance throughout the competitions, confirming her merit as one of the championship’s most prominent and influential players.

He said that this achievement is a new addition to the Interior Ministry’s sports record and reflects the advanced position reached by Bahraini tennis at the Arab level.

He affirmed that the Interior Ministry Tennis Standing Committee will continue to implement its development plans and programmes aimed at preparing generations of players capable of competing honourably and representing the Kingdom in the best way at various sporting events.

He concluded by affirming that the achievement at the Arab Veterans Championship is a motivation to continue working and build on these outstanding results, contributing to strengthening the Kingdom of Bahrain’s presence on the Arab and international tennis map and consolidating its position as a leading country in supporting sports and achieving success.