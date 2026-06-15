MANAMA: Mahmood Rafique, Editor: Northern Governor Hassan Abdulla Al Madani extended his sincere appreciation to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and to His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for the care and attention given by the leadership to religious rituals, particularly the Ashoora season.

He also valued the efforts of His Excellency Interior Minister General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa in translating the royal vision into practical measures and ensuring that the Ashoora season is marked smoothly and in an organised manner.

This came as the Governor received heads and officials of Community Centres (Maatams) of the Northern Governorate, in the presence of the Deputy Governor Brigadier Abdulla Ali Rashid Mantar, representatives of security directorates at the Interior Ministry, and concerned service authorities.

The Governor highlighted the importance of preserving religious values embodied by the occasion and keeping it away from any misuse that could divert it from its authentic essence. He stressed the directives of HH Interior Minister during his annual meeting with heads and officials of Maatams, which reflected the highest levels of concern and national responsibility towards observing the Ashoora season in a way that promotes security, order and community cooperation.

The Governor expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to all security and service authorities for their cooperation, sincere efforts and continuous work to ensure that the rituals are held in an atmosphere of security, order and reassurance. He also praised the cooperation shown by Ma’atam administrations during the previous season and past years, as well as their cooperation and high sense of responsibility, which greatly contributed to the success of the Ashoora season and presenting it in a distinguished manner befitting the occasion.

Representatives of security and service authorities affirmed their readiness to coordinate with all concerned parties to ensure the success of the season. Heads of Ma’atams expressed their thanks and appreciation to the Northern Governorate, affirming their keenness to continue cooperation with all relevant authorities to ensure the success of the Ashoora season and the holding of its events in a safe atmosphere.