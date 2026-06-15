MUHARRAQ: Mahmood Rafique, Editor: Interior Ministry Undersecretary for Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs (NPRA), Shaikh Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa, honoured 39 participants from various Interior Ministry directorates after the completion of the fourth edition of the specialised training programme on the Passenger Data Tracking and Analysis System – Risk Analysis System.

The programme was organised by NPRA in cooperation with SITA Company from 8 to 11 June 2026, in the presence of Assistant Undersecretary for Ports, Search and Follow-up, Brigadier Abdulaziz Abdulrahman Al Doseri.

The NPRA Undersecretary affirmed that the programme is part of a series of training programmes aimed at developing the skills of Interior Ministry personnel and enhancing their readiness to handle modern systems in the fields of border security, passenger data analysis, and early detection of risk indicators.

He noted that the programme is part of an integrated plan to develop work systems and enhance digital transformation at ports, in preparation for the Operations Centre at Bahrain International Airport to begin operations.

He explained that the system will rely on artificial intelligence technologies to analyse data and proactively detect risk indicators, thereby improving the accuracy of procedures, speeding up their completion, and enhancing the smooth flow of passengers.

The NPRA Undersecretary affirmed NPRA’s keenness to continue qualifying national cadres and adopting modern technical solutions to support border security, develop a seamless travel experience, and strengthen the Kingdom of Bahrain’s position in smart travel systems.