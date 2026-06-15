MANAMA: Mahmood Rafique, Editor: Deputy Interior Minister, Lt-General Adel bin Khalifa Al Fadhel, received the General Director of Anti-Corruption and Economic and Electronic Security, Brigadier Ahmed Saad Al Rumaihi, on the occasion of the directorate’s obtaining the ISO 9001 quality certificate for its administrative system.

During the meeting, the Deputy Interior Minister praised this institutional achievement, which reflects the General Directorate of Anti-Corruption and Economic and Electronic Security’s keenness to apply the highest standards of quality and administrative excellence.

He affirmed the importance of continuing to develop institutional performance and to improve service levels in accordance with the highest approved standards.

For his part, the Director-General expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Deputy Interior Minister for his support and interest, affirming that this achievement is the result of the efforts of the directorate’s personnel and their keenness to enhance the efficiency of institutional work and to apply quality systems in a way that contributes to achieving the desired goals.