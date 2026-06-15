MANAMA: Mahmood Rafique, Editor: Northern Governor Hassan Abdullah Mohammed Al Madani, received Head of the Bahrain Autism Society, and the society’s members, in the presence of Deputy Northern Governor Brigadier Abdullah Ali Rashid Maanter.

During the meeting, the Northern Governor affirmed the Governorate’s dedication to supporting individuals with autism spectrum disorder and their families, across all sectors of society. He commended the Bahrain Autism Society for its pivotal role in executing voluntary and humanitarian initiatives.

He noted the governorate’s committment with the society to address their challenges through concerted action. He further appreciated the partnership between the governorate and the society in recent years.

The Head of the Bahrain Autism Society thanked the Northern Governorate for its support, reaffirming commitment to deeper cooperation and further joint initiatives.