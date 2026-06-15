MANAMA: Mahmood Rafique, Editor: Ministry of Interior Inspector-General, Major-General Abdullah Mohammed Al Zayed, received Assistant Chief of Police for Community Affairs, Major-General Abdul Salam Yousif Al Oraifi, and General Director of Anti-Corruption and Economic and Electronic Security, Brigadier Ahmed Saad Al Rumaihi.

During the meeting, he presented them with ISO 9001 quality certificates within the administrative system, in recognition of their efforts to apply quality standards and promote institutional excellence.

The Inspector-General affirmed that this achievement reflects a commitment to developing institutional performance and enhancing work efficiency in accordance with the best international practices and standards in quality management, thereby improving the level of services provided.