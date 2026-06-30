MANAMA: Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro, Minister of Industry and Commerce, chaired the joint meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Commercial Cooperation Committee and Industrial Cooperation Committee, held via videoconference, as part of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s presidency of the 46th session of the GCC. The meeting was attended by GCC ministers of commerce and industry and Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the GCC.

The minister said the meeting was held in implementation of the decisions issued by the GCC Supreme Council at the Jeddah Summit, highlighting the importance of strengthening Gulf coordination to advance economic integration, support growth, strengthen the commercial and industrial sectors, and enhance the resilience of strategic sectors in light of evolving regional and international challenges.

The meeting reviewed several agenda items aimed at strengthening commercial and industrial cooperation among GCC member states, advancing Gulf economic integration, and enhancing coordination in the logistics sector and other strategic domains.