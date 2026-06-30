Manama: The Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB) concluded a five-day visit to China, Hong Kong, held from June 22 to 26, aimed at strengthening the Kingdom of Bahrain’s economic ties with one of the world’s most dynamic regions.

The visit featured a series of high-level meetings with investors, business leaders and strategic partners, highlighting Bahrain as a destination for business while strengthening bilateral economic cooperation and exploring new opportunities for investment and partnership.

The programme began in Dalian, China, where Bahrain EDB participated in the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2026, which brought together academics, policymakers, business executives and civil society leaders from around the world. On the sidelines of the forum, Bahrain EDB held a series of strategic meetings with investors and industry stakeholders to showcase investment opportunities across the Kingdom’s priority sectors and explore future collaboration.

The delegation, led by Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development and Chief Executive of Bahrain EDB, also participated in the 16th Asia Pacific Family Office Forum in Hong Kong, organised by Campden Wealth. During the forum, the minister took part in a fireside chat titled “Building Resilient Economies in a Fragmented World: Capital, Competitiveness, and the High-Potential GCC–Asia Opportunity,” highlighting Bahrain’s approach to building a competitive economy and the growing opportunities for investment and cooperation between the GCC and Asia. The delegation also met family offices and investment decision-makers through a series of meetings and networking events.

The visit reflects Bahrain EDB’s commitment to strengthening international partnerships and engaging with investors across key global markets. China is Bahrain’s third-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade reaching USD 2.43 billion in 2025, underscoring the strength of economic relations and growing cooperation across sectors including technology, financial services and manufacturing.