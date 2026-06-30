Manama: The General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force stated that Iran continued its systematic hostile approach through its criminal missile and drone attacks targeting civilians in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The General Command confirmed that the air defence systems of the Bahrain Defence Force succeeded in intercepting and destroying Iranian aerial attacks, per the statement of the BDF on June 28th, 2026.

It affirmed that all its arms and units are at the highest levels of readiness and defensive preparedness to defend the Kingdom.

The General Command urged the public to exercise caution regarding any unfamiliar or suspicious objects resulting from the remnants of the brutal Iranian attacks, and to avoid approaching or handling them and report them immediately.

The General Command affirmed that personnel of the Royal Field Engineering Unit remain fully prepared to safely deal with such objects, ensuring the safety of all citizens and residents.

The General Command stressed that the deliberate use of missiles and drones to target civilians and private property constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.

It underscored its pride in the advanced combat readiness and high vigilance demonstrated by its brave personnel in carrying out their national duty in defence of the Kingdom.