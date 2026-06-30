Rio de Janeiro: Rashid Abdullah Al Suwaidi, Director of the Hydrographic Survey Directorate at the Survey and Land Registration Bureau (SLRB), participated in the Steering Committee meeting of the International Centre for Electronic Navigational Charts (IC-ENC), held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with the participation of representatives from 55 countries.

The meeting discussed a number of strategic topics, including implementation plans and the timeline for the global transition to the S-100 Universal Hydrographic Data Model, as well as the second phase of S-100 services, which represents the next generation of digital navigational products and services aimed at enhancing the efficiency and safety of maritime navigation. Participants also discussed the adoption of new pricing policies for electronic navigational charts and programmes for training and technical capacity building to support the quality and efficiency of navigational services worldwide.

The meeting also reviewed the future of electronic navigational chart distribution, the development of operational and pricing models for IC-ENC services, and the S-124 service for the exchange of navigational warnings and digital maritime safety information. It also discussed strengthening specialised training and qualification programmes in the verification of electronic navigational charts to support the development of national capabilities and the exchange of expertise in line with the best international practices.