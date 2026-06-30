Doha, Qatar: Rawdat Capital, a Qatar-based venture capital firm specialising in technology investments between China and the GCC, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NOMW Capital to explore opportunities for cooperation in Saudi Arabia regarding its proposed China–MENA AI Investment Fund, and to strengthen its regional partnership network across the GCC.

The signing of the MoU forms part of Rawdat Capital’s strategic efforts to establish an institutional investment and technology commercialisation platform connecting China’s advanced AI and deep technology ecosystem with high-growth opportunities across the GCC and wider MENA region. The collaboration also reflects the firm’s growing regional momentum ahead of a number of upcoming initiatives and engagements linked to the Chinese market.

NOMW Capital is a Riyadh-based investment firm licensed and regulated by Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority, with activities spanning dealing, managing investments and operating funds, arranging, and custody. Established in 2014, the firm develops Sharia-compliant investment strategies, with a particular focus on alternative investments, positioning it as a well-suited partner in Saudi Arabia as Rawdat Capital continues to explore regional structures and investor engagement plans for its China–MENA AI investment platform.

Under the MoU, the parties will explore potential opportunities for cooperation in Saudi Arabia, including NOMW Capital’s potential participation as an anchor investor in the Fund, as well as support for fund management and operational and regulatory coordination within the Kingdom, subject to the execution of definitive agreements and the receipt of relevant regulatory approvals.

The proposed China–MENA AI Investment Fund is targeting investment in artificial intelligence and deep technology companies across China and the MENA region. The Fund will focus on supporting companies with proven products and technologies in China to enter and scale across regional markets, with a particular emphasis on priority sectors, including healthcare, education, agritech, enterprise AI, and digital infrastructure.

The agreement also supports Rawdat Capital’s wider strategy to develop long-term investment infrastructure connecting China’s technology ecosystem with GCC markets. Through its platform, Rawdat Capital aims to combine investment capital with market-entry support, strategic partnerships, regional relationships, and the infrastructure needed to scale portfolio companies.

“We see promising opportunities at the intersection of artificial intelligence, deep technology, and cross-border investment in Saudi Arabia, the GCC, and the wider MENA region. This collaboration with Rawdat Capital reflects our shared ambition to support innovation, attract high-quality investments, and help accelerate the growth of the region’s digital economy,” Turki bin Abdulaziz bin Marshoud, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of NOMW Capital, said.

“This agreement embodies the type of regional partnership Rawdat Capital was established to build. Our focus is on developing a practical investment and technology commercialisation bridge between China’s AI ecosystem and the Gulf, supported by trusted partners on the ground in key GCC markets. Saudi Arabia is central to this opportunity, and we look forward to exploring how our collaboration with NOMW Capital can support the next phase of our platform’s development,” Dalya Al Khalaf, Co-Founder of Rawdat Capital, said.

Rawdat Capital’s platform is supported through a strategic relationship with Sinovation Ventures, one of China’s AI-focused venture capital firms, founded by Dr Kai-Fu Lee. Sinovation Ventures is expected to support Rawdat Capital by providing access to investment opportunities from the Chinese market, technical expertise, and support in identifying promising companies within its portfolio that have the potential to expand into MENA markets.

As Gulf economies continue to accelerate investment in AI, digital infrastructure, and advanced industries, Rawdat Capital aims to provide regional access, strategic partnerships, and commercial support needed to enable technology companies to scale and grow across the Gulf and wider MENA region.