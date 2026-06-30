Dubai, UAE: DP World and Lentara Real Estate, the real estate development arm of Arcapita Group Holdings Limited (Arcapita), laid the foundation stone for a new, bespoke logistics hub in Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA). The 20,000-square-meter facility will be classified as a premium, first-class facility, designed to meet the operational requirements of every client.

Lentara Real Estate is developing the project, while DP World will operate it as part of its integrated supply chain network. Construction is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2027.

The new hub will feature ceilings of approximately 12 meters in its storage areas, including dedicated cold storage and hazardous materials storage areas, as well as administrative offices and other operational support facilities.

“This state-of-the-art facility exemplifies the logistics infrastructure our clients need to manage their supply chains. Upon completion, it will add premium Tier 1 warehousing capacity in Jafza and enhance our ability to provide integrated supply chain solutions across the GCC. This is in line with the ongoing evolution of Dubai’s trade ecosystem to meet the needs of regional and global businesses,” Ahmed Yousef Al Hassan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC, said.

“This achievement is the result of our continued focus on developing high-quality logistics assets designed to meet the operational requirements of our tenants in Jafza, one of the region’s leading logistics hubs. This project also contributes to meeting the growing demand for enterprise logistics facilities in strategic locations, enhancing distribution efficiency and ensuring the long-term reliability of our logistics infrastructure,” Sheikh Issa bin Hussam Al Khalifa, Managing Director and Head of Real Estate MENA at Arcapita Group and CEO of Lentara Properties, said.

This project reflects the ongoing demand for high-quality, customized logistics infrastructure in Dubai, as companies seek to strengthen regional supply chains and expand their distribution capabilities near key trade corridors.

Lentara Real Estate is acting as development manager during the construction phase and will assume asset management responsibilities upon completion of the facility. This project is part of Arcapita’s broader strategy to invest in leased industrial and logistics real estate assets in key regional logistics hubs.