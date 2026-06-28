MANAMA: Mahmood Rafique, Editor: Al Amn FM will discuss in this episode the role of the National Ambulance Centre in handling emergencies and enhancing the safety of community members.

The show will highlight the importance of ambulance readiness and raising preparedness levels to respond to emergencies, especially during the summer season and rising temperatures.

Al Amn FM is prepared by the General Directorate of Media and Security Culture in cooperation with Radio Bahrain. It is broadcast every Thursday at 1:30 pm on 102.3 FM. The show is presented by Shaikha Al Zayani and directed by Abdulrahman Buti.