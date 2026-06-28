MANAMA: Mahmood Rafique, Editor: As part of efforts to enhance community partnership and strengthen direct communication with citizens, the Director-General of Capital Governorate Police Directorate, Brigadier Isa Hassan Al Qattan, visited several community Centres (Maatams) in the governorate.

During the visit, he met with those in charge of the Maatams and with citizens, during which he was briefed on their needs and listened to their remarks and suggestions.

He affirmed the Capital Governorate Police Directorate’s keenness to enhance communication channels with various segments of society, in a way that contributes to the development of security services and the promotion of community security.

The visit comes as part of the Interior Ministry’s approach to strengthening community communication, closely following up on citizens’ needs, supporting effective partnerships between security authorities and members of society, and promoting the values of cooperation and shared responsibility.