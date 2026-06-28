MANAMA: Mahmood Rafique, Editor: Undersecretary for Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs (NPRA), Shaikh Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa, received an official from the Canadian Embassy delegation.

During the meeting, they discussed several topics of common interest, foremost among them were emergency and crisis management plans. They also reviewed opportunities for cooperation and joint coordination in related fields, contributing to enhancing the exchange of expertise and supporting efforts to develop work mechanisms and achieve common goals.

For her part, the delegation expressed thanks and appreciation to the NPRA Undersecretary for the warm reception, affirming the importance of continued cooperation and joint coordination in support of shared interests and goals.